Greek mulls early return to markets with 1.5-2 bln euro bond issue-source
#Market News
March 19, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

Greek mulls early return to markets with 1.5-2 bln euro bond issue-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 19 (Reuters) - Greece could opt to sell 1.5 to 2 billion euros of five-year bonds in a test issue in the first half of the year to end its four-year exclusion from bond markets, a senior Greek finance ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The government had initially planned to return to markets in the second half of the year but has been encouraged by falling bond yields to consider a quicker return. However, no final decision has been made on the issue, the official said.

“We may go out to the markets in the first half but no such decision has been taken yet,” the official said.

“It would be a small issue of about 1.5-2 billion euros, most likely a 5-year bond.” (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, editing by Deepa Babington)

