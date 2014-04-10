FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orders for Greece's five-year bond reach EUR17.8bn
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

Orders for Greece's five-year bond reach EUR17.8bn

Alex Chambers, Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - The order book for Greece's new five-year benchmark bond has reached EUR17.8bn and the sovereign is expected to release official price guidance on the sale shortly, according to two market sources.

The country had accumulated EUR11bn of investor interest for the benchmark-sized transaction on Wednesday, and set initial price thoughts at a yield of 5%-5.25%.

It has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to arrange the sale.

Greece is rated nine notches below investment grade at Caa3 by Moody's. Standard and Poor's and Fitch rank Greece six notches below investment grade at B-. (Reporting by Alex Chambers and Sudip Roy; Writing by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Helene Durand)

