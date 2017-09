LONDON, June 5 (IFR) - Alpha Bank has hired Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Mediobanca to conduct an investor roadshow ahead of a potential euro senior unsecured bond, according to a lead manager.

Greece’s fourth largest lender, rated Caa1/CCC+/B-, will begin meeting accounts in Europe from June 10. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Julian Baker)