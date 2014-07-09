Greece to open books for three-year bond Wednesday or Thursday - sources

ATHENS, July 9 (Reuters) - Greece will open books to investors for a three-year bond later on Wednesday or Thursday at the latest, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The sale would follow Athens’s successful return to the financial markets after four years in April, when it sold a five-year bond.

“The books are likely to open today (Wednesday) and at the latest, on Thursday,” one of the sources said.

“We expect the issue of the three-year bond today or tomorrow. I think it will be a success. There is great interest in Greek assets abroad,” a banker added. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Andrew Heavens)