Greece tests interest for comeback bond at 5.25-5.5 pct - investors

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Greece is testing investor appetite for its first bond issue in four years with an indicative yield of between 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent, two investors said on Wednesday.

Bankers managing the deal declined to comment on the pricing, but one said official guidance was expected to be released to the market later on Wednesday.

Greece’s finance ministry confirmed on Wednesday it mandated international banks to issue a benchmark five-year bond, the country’s first bond sale since its international bailout started in 2010, and just two years after it restructured its debts in 2012.

There is widespread speculation that U.S. investors, such as distressed debt and emerging markets hedge funds, will feature prominently in the transaction, which is scheduled to price on Thursday. (additional reporting by Helene Durand at IFR; editing by Marius Zaharia)