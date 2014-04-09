FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece tests interest for comeback bond at 5.25-5.5 pct - investors
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Greece tests interest for comeback bond at 5.25-5.5 pct - investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Greece is testing investor appetite for its first bond issue in four years with an indicative yield of between 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent, two investors said on Wednesday.

Bankers managing the deal declined to comment on the pricing, but one said official guidance was expected to be released to the market later on Wednesday.

Greece’s finance ministry confirmed on Wednesday it mandated international banks to issue a benchmark five-year bond, the country’s first bond sale since its international bailout started in 2010, and just two years after it restructured its debts in 2012.

There is widespread speculation that U.S. investors, such as distressed debt and emerging markets hedge funds, will feature prominently in the transaction, which is scheduled to price on Thursday. (additional reporting by Helene Durand at IFR; editing by Marius Zaharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.