LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Greece has extended the deadline for foreign law bondholders to swap notes, a source said.

The current deadline is 2100 CET Friday, Mar 23, but Greece is setting a new deadline of April 4 for foreign law bondholders to agree to the deal which would see them swap their paper for a range of instruments worth nominally 53.5%. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Christopher Spink)