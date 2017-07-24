Greece says 5-yr bond issue important step towards full market return

ATHENS, July 24 (Reuters) - Greece's first attempt to return to bond markets in three years is an important step towards regaining full market access when its bailout ends in 2018, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's office said on Monday.

Greece on Monday invited holders of its 4.75 percent outstanding bonds maturing in 2019 to tender them for cash, along with a plan to offer new five-year paper. Greece last ventured into bond markets with two issues in 2014.

"This choice is a significant step, part of Greece's strategy to regain viable and steady access to international markets," Tsipras's office said in a statement. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)