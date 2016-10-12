FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Trading at Greek stock exchange resumes after technical glitch
October 12, 2016 / 8:56 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Trading at Greek stock exchange resumes after technical glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with trading resuming)

ATHENS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Trading on the Athens bourse resumed about an hour and 20 minutes after open as the exchange fixed a technical glitch that hampered order routing by member brokers, officials said.

"The system is back," an official at the exchange said.

The problem had hampered the ODL order routing of member brokers and disrupted their connectivity, with turnover amounting to just 22,000 euros about an hour after the open.

Turnover rose to 1.91 million euros soon after the problem was fixed with the bourse's benchmark general index trading 0.09 percent lower at 584.8 points. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

