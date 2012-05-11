FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Jan-April budget gap widens 23 pct
May 11, 2012

Greece's Jan-April budget gap widens 23 pct

ATHENS, May 11 (Reuters) - Greece’s budget deficit in the first four months of the year widened 23 percent to 9.09 billion euros from 7.37 billion euros a year earlier, hurt by lower than expected tax revenues in a contracting economy, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The data refers to the central government budget deficit, which excludes local authorities and social security spending. The data does not coincide with the general government budget gap, the benchmark for the EU’s assessment of Greece’s fiscal performance.

