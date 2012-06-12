FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Jan-May budget gap widens 4.5 pct y/y
June 12, 2012 / 3:38 PM / 5 years ago

Greece's Jan-May budget gap widens 4.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 12 (Reuters) - Greece’s budget deficit in the first five months of the year widened 4.5 percent to 10.88 billion euros from 10.42 billion in the same period a year earlier, hurt by lower tax revenues in a contracting economy, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The deficit was narrower than the government’s 12.89 billion euro projection for the five-month period, the ministry said.

The data refers to the central government budget deficit, which excludes local authorities and social security spending. The data does not coincide with the general government budget gap, the benchmark for the EU’s assessment of Greece’s fiscal performance.

