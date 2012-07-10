FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's budget gap narrows in first half, revenues off track
July 10, 2012 / 4:41 PM / in 5 years

Greece's budget gap narrows in first half, revenues off track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greece’s budget deficit narrowed by 6.2 percent in the first half of the year, helped by spending cuts, but tax revenues fell short of the country’s fiscal targets, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The budget gap narrowed to 12.31 billion euros ($15.1 billion) from 13.13 billion in the same period last year. But the country’s deep recession caused net government revenue to stagnate at 21.8 billion euros, 987 million euros lower than an interim target set out under the country’s bailout plan, the ministry added.

The data refers to the central government budget deficit, which excludes local authorities and social security spending. The data does not coincide with the general government budget gap, the benchmark for the EU’s assessment of Greece’s fiscal performance.

