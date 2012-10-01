FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek 2013 budget sees economy in 6th year of recession-official
October 1, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

Greek 2013 budget sees economy in 6th year of recession-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Greece’s draft 2013 budget projects the country’s economy to contract by 3.8 to 4 percent, sustaining the recession for a sixth straight year, a government official said on Monday.

The budget will aim for a primary surplus of 1.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). The government is expected to unveil the budget draft later on Monday.

The official said Athens will frontload a big chunk of an 11.5 billion euros of spending cuts being currently negotiated with its international lenders.

“The draft budget will include 7.8 billion euros in cuts for 2013,” a government official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

