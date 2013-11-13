FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece posts primary budget surplus in Jan-Oct, in line with targets
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

Greece posts primary budget surplus in Jan-Oct, in line with targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s central government posted a primary budget surplus of 1.1 billion euros ($1.48 billion) between January and October after tax revenues exceeded expectations, the country’s deputy finance minister Christos Staikouras said on Wednesday.

The reading excludes bond profit returns of 1.5 billion euros from European central banks to Athens, under the terms of its international bailout.

Wednesday’s figures show that Athens was on course to post a primary budget surplus of about 345 million euros at general government level for the full year, Staikouras said.

Reaching a primary surplus, which excludes interest payments on the country’s debt and one-off bond profit returns, is the main goal of debt-laden Greece’s government. Hitting that target would trigger a clause in its international bailout allowing Athens to seek additional debt relief from its lenders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.