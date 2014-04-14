FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece posts 1.6 bln euro primary budget surplus in Jan-Mar, beats target
April 14, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Greece posts 1.6 bln euro primary budget surplus in Jan-Mar, beats target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 14 (Reuters) - Greece’s central government posted a primary budget surplus, before interest payments, of 1.6 billion euros ($2.22 billion) in the first quarter, widening by more than three times from the same period last year, Deputy Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Monday.

The reading was also far above an interim 878 million euro surplus target for January to March, Staikouras said.

The central government excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administrations. ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Harry Papachristou)

