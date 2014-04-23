FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece sees 2013 primary budget surplus at 1.5 bln euros- deputy finmin
April 23, 2014

Greece sees 2013 primary budget surplus at 1.5 bln euros- deputy finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 23 (Reuters) - Greece’s general government primary surplus last year, as calculated by the country’s international lenders, is estimated at 1.5 billion euros ($2.07 billion), Greece’s deputy finance minister said on Wednesday.

Attaining a primary budget surplus in bailout terms means Athens qualifies for further debt relief by its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), based on a deal in November 2012.

$1 = 0.7248 Euros Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Harry Papachristou

