Greece posts 711 mln eur primary budget surplus in Jan-May, beats revised target

ATHENS, June 12 (Reuters) - Greece’s central government posted a primary budget surplus of 711 million euros ($968 million)in the first five months of the year, compared to a deficit of 970 million euros in the same period in 2013, Deputy Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Thursday.

The figure topped a revised, interim January-May surplus target by about 500 million euros, Staikouras said. The previous interim target, as set out in Greece’s 2014 budget plan, had been set at 946 million euros.

The central government excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administrations. The primary surplus excludes interest payments to service the country’s debt.