Greek Jan-Dec primary budget surplus at 1.92 bln euros
January 14, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Greek Jan-Dec primary budget surplus at 1.92 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Greece’s central government posted a primary budget surplus of 1.92 billion euros ($2.25 billion) in 2014, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, falling short of the government’s projection.

Greece was aiming at a central government primary budget surplus of 4.9 billion euros in its latest budget.

The central government surplus excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administrations and is different from the figure monitored by Athens’s EU/IMF lenders, but indicates the country’s progress in repairing its finances.

Athens has targeted a general government primary budget surplus of 1.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2014. (1 US dollar = 0.8514 euro) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, editing by Angeliki Koutantou)

