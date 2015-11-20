FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's 2016 budget sees milder economic contraction
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's 2016 budget sees milder economic contraction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Greece’s final 2016 budget plan projects a milder contraction than previously forecast with the economy expected to shrink by 0.7 percent next year.

The budget, submitted to parliament on Friday, maintained a primary surplus target of 0.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2016 and projected privatisation revenues of 1.9 billion euros, lower than a 3.7 billion euro target under its bailout.

The leftwing government expects to tap bond markets in the second half of 2016, the budget plan said.

Public debt is projected to reach 187.8 percent of GDP in 2016 from 180.2 percent this year. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Karolina Tagaris; Writing by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.