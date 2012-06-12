UPDATE 1-Greek Jan-May budget deficit widens 4.5 pct

ATHENS, June 11 (Reuters) - Greece's budget deficit widened in the first five months of 2012 compared to the same period last year as a deep economic recession hurt revenues while spending grew year-on-year, the country's finance ministry said on Tuesday. The central government deficit widened 4.5 percent year-on-year to 10.88 billion euros ($13.6 billion) but turned out smaller than the government's 12.89 billion euro projection for the five-month period. Debt-laden Greece is scrambling to meet fiscal targets set by its international lenders under a bailout plan so that it can continue to receive EU/IMF funding and avoid default. Supporters and opponents of Greece's international bailout are virtually neck and neck going into a June 17 election that may decide the country's future in the euro zone. Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the radical left SYRIZA party has said he wants to scrap the 130 billion euro bailout and renegotiate the tough conditions demanded by international lenders. Greece's battered economy is expected to shrink by 5.0-5.3 percent in 2012, its fifth consecutive year of recession, based on recent forecasts by the Bank of Greece and the OECD. Austerity measures including cuts in wages and pensions and higher taxes have weakened domestic demand and driven unemployment to a record high of nearly 22 percent, fueling public discontent. The data released on Tuesday refers to the central government budget deficit, which excludes local authorities and social security spending and does not coincide with the general government budget gap, the benchmark for the EU's assessment of Greece's fiscal performance. Greece's primary balance, which excludes debt servicing costs, remained in deficit mode at 2.36 billion euros in the five-month period. The country's budget deficit reached 9.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) last year from a shortfall of 10.3 percent in 2010. Athens is targeting a budget gap of 6.7 percent of gross domestic output this year. Following is a table with the main items of Greece's central budget deficit between January and May (in bln eur). ********************************************************** Jan-May Jan-May Change (%) 5-month 2012 2011 2012 target Net revenue 19.661 19.031 3.3 20.592 Spending 30.543 29.448 3.7 33.488 Deficit 10.882 10.417 4.5 12.896