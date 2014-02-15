FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM says 2013 budget surplus to exceed 1.5 bln euros -paper
February 15, 2014

Greek PM says 2013 budget surplus to exceed 1.5 bln euros -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Greece’s primary budget surplus for 2013, which excludes interest payments and other one-off items, has exceeded the latest estimates and come in at over 1.5 billion euros ($2.05 billion), Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has told a newspaper.

“The primary budget surplus is much higher than we had initially estimated ... I am telling you now that it exceeds 1.5 billion euros, three times as big as we initially calculated,” Samaras said in an interview published in Sunday’s edition of To Vima, which hit newsstands on Saturday evening.

