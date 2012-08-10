FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Greek Jan-July budget deficit shrinks
August 10, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Greek Jan-July budget deficit shrinks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Greece managed to shrink its
deficit in the first seven months of 2012 and squeeze it below
targets as it scrambles to finalise 11.5 billion euros of
additional savings to secure continued bailout funding from the
euro zone and the IMF.
    Finance ministry data on Friday showed the central
government deficit came to 13.2 billion euros, down from 15.98
billion in the same period a year ago and below a target of
14.83 billion euros.
    The data released on Tuesday refers to the central
government budget gap, which excludes local authorities and
social security spending and does not coincide with the general
government budget deficit, the benchmark for the EU's assessment
of Greece's fiscal performance.
    Greece's primary balance, which excludes debt servicing
costs, remained in deficit at -3.07 billion euros for the
seven-month period, below a targeted 4.53 billion, the ministry
said.
     The country's budget deficit reached 9.1 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP) last year from a shortfall of 10.3
percent in 2010. Athens is targeting a budget gap of 6.7 percent
of gross output this year.
    Following is a table with the main items of Greece's central
budget deficit between January and July (in bln eur).
****************************************************************
                             Jan-July   Jan-July  7-month
                              2012       2011     2012 target
                                              
Net revenue                  27.644      28.019   30.438  
Spending                     40.847      44.003   45.267  
Deficit                     -13.203     -15.986  -14.829
Primary balance              -3.070      -5.766   -4.536
--------------------------------------------------------
    source: Finace Ministry

