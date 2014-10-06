FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece says budget surplus to exceed target this year
#Market News
October 6, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Greece says budget surplus to exceed target this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Greece will report a primary budget surplus of 2 percent of national output this year, beating the 1.5 percent of GDP target set in its EU/IMF bailout, the government’s draft 2015 budget projected on Monday.

Athens also predicted its economy would exit a six-year recession and grow 0.6 percent this year, in line with previous forecasts.

Athens is hoping it can exit its 240-billion-euro bailout package at the end of the year, over a year ahead of its scheduled end in early 2016, in a bid to rally austerity-weary Greeks and secure the fragile coalition government’s survival. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, editing by Deepa Babington)

