Greece to stick close to 2015 budget surplus target - ministry official

ATHENS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Greece plans to marginally lower but stick “close to” its 2015 primary surplus target of 3 percent of GDP when it unveils its budget on Monday, a finance ministry official said, playing down reports of a bigger cut to accommodate tax relief measures.

The target is one of several agreed with the EU and IMF as part of the country’s 240-billion-euro aid package, but Greek media have reported Athens could cut it to about 2.3 percent to give the government the leeway to introduce steeper tax cuts.

“What’s being reported in the media that the primary surplus target will be much lower than 3 percent is not true,” the official said on Friday, declining to be named. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, editing by Deepa Babington)