Greece to run debt buyback offer for extra day -source

ATHENS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Greece will extend a debt buyback that forms part of its international bailout for an extra day to receive additional offers from bondholders, a government official said on Monday.

Athens plans to buy back bonds with a face value of about 30 billion euros at deeply discounted prices to lower its debt load. A deadline for bondholders to submit offers expired on Friday. A Greek government official said on Saturday that Athens had received offers of about that sum.

“There will be an official announcement later in the day,” said the official on Monday on condition of anonymity.

According to Greek newspaper Ta Nea, Greece has received 26-27 billion euros in offers and will reopen the books to get about 3-4 billion more from Greek banks that are ready to provide the extra funding, Ta Nea said.