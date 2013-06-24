FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM reshuffles cabinet, finance minister Stournaras keeps job
June 24, 2013

Greek PM reshuffles cabinet, finance minister Stournaras keeps job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 24 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras reshuffled his cabinet on Monday, two days after the smallest party in his ruling coalition quit the government in protest at the abrupt closure of the country’s state broadcaster.

Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras kept his job in the cabinet reshuffle which was announced by government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou.

The head of the Socialist PASOK party Evangelos Venizelos, Samaras’s only partner in the two-party coalition, assumed the posts of deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

Outgoing foreign minister Dimitris Avramopoulos moved to the Ministry of Defence.

