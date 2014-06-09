FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM appoints economist Hardouvelis as new finance minister
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Greek PM appoints economist Hardouvelis as new finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 9 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras appointed economist Gikas Hardouvelis as finance minister in a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, replacing Yannis Stournaras who has led Greece’s negotiations with its EU/IMF lenders and its return to financial markets this year.

The reshuffle comes after Samaras’s co-ruling New Democracy party lost the European Union election in Greece to the radical leftist opposition Syriza and is aimed at showing Greeks the government has heeded their call for change.

Stournaras, a widely respected economist, is expected to go to the Bank of Greece, where Governor George Provopoulos’s term expires on June 21.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.