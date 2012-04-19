FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek Feb c/account gap narrows 42 pct y/y
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

Greek Feb c/account gap narrows 42 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Greece 
released the following data on Thursday on the country's current
account balance in February.	
    Year-on-year, the current account gap shrank 42 percent to
1.1 billion euros.	
********************************************************	
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)     2012      2011	
    February                  -1.099     -1.881                	
    January                   -1.492     -2.757	
    Year-to-Feb               -2.591     -4.638	
                                2011      2010	
    December                  -2.172     -1.819	
    November                  -2.303     -2.483	
    October                   -1.503     -2.252	
    Year-to-December         -21.070    -22.976	
    -------------------------------------------	
    source: Bank of Greece

