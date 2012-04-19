Greek Feb c/account gap narrows 42 pct y/y

ATHENS, April 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Greece released the following data on Thursday on the country's current account balance in February. Year-on-year, the current account gap shrank 42 percent to 1.1 billion euros. ******************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2012 2011 February -1.099 -1.881 January -1.492 -2.757 Year-to-Feb -2.591 -4.638 2011 2010 December -2.172 -1.819 November -2.303 -2.483 October -1.503 -2.252 Year-to-December -21.070 -22.976 ------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece