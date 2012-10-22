Greece posts current account surplus in August

ATHENS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Greece posted a current account surplus for the second month in a row in August, helped by a shrinking trade deficit, the Bank of Greece said on Monday. The current account balance showed a surplus of 1.6 billion euros ($2.08 million) from a deficit of 102.8 million euros in the same month last year. Tourism receipts rose 2.9 percent year-on-year to 2.498 billion euros in August. In the first eight months of the year, tourism receipts declined by 3.4 percent to 7.464 billion euros year-on-year. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2012 2011 August +1.601 -0.103 July +0.642 -0.880 June -0.274 -1.598 May -1.194 -1.922 April -0.912 -2.225 March -2.134 -2.579 Year-to-August -4.586 -13.669 ------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece