Greece posts current account surplus in August
October 22, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Greece posts current account surplus in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Greece posted a current account
surplus for the second month in a row in August, helped by a
shrinking trade deficit, the Bank of Greece said on
Monday.
    The current account balance showed a surplus of 1.6 billion 
euros ($2.08 million) from a deficit of 102.8 million euros in 
the same month last year.
    Tourism receipts rose 2.9 percent year-on-year to 2.498  
billion euros in August. In the first eight months of the year, 
tourism receipts declined by 3.4 percent to 7.464 billion euros
year-on-year.
**********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)     2012      2011
    August                    +1.601     -0.103
    July                      +0.642     -0.880
    June                      -0.274     -1.598
    May                       -1.194     -1.922
    April                     -0.912     -2.225
    March                     -2.134     -2.579
    Year-to-August            -4.586    -13.669
    -------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece

