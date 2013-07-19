FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account swings to surplus in May
July 19, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 4 years

Greek current account swings to surplus in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, July 19 (Reuters) - Greece's current account balance
swung a small surplus in May, helped by a narrower trade gap and
higher tourism receipts, the Bank of Greece said on
Friday.
    The current account balance, a key measure of economic 
competitiveness, showed a surplus of 35.5 million euros ($46.48
million) from a deficit of 1.228 billion euros in the same month
last year.
    Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner, 
rose 38.5 percent year-on-year to 1.054 billion euros in May. 
This brings total tourism receipts in the first five months of 
the year to 1.733 billion euros, up 15.5 percent compared with 
the same period last year.
***************************************************
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)      2013    2012
    May                          0.036  -1.228
    April                       -1.187  -0.945 
    March                       -1.285  -2.237                  
    February                    -0.716  -1.126 
    January                     -0.222  -1.447 
    Jan-May                     -3.546  -6.984
    ------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece

