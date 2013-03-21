FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account gap shrinks 85 pct y/y in January
March 21, 2013 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Greek current account gap shrinks 85 pct y/y in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account
deficit narrowed 85 percent in January, helped by falling
imports due to the country's recession, the Bank of Greece
 said on Thursday. 
    The current account balance showed a deficit of 221.6
million euros from 1.447 billion euros in the 
same month last year. 
    Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner, 
dropped 4.3 percent year-on-year to 130 million euros in 
January.
********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)      2013    2012
    January                     -0.222  -1.447     
    ------------------------------------------- 
    source: Bank of Greece

