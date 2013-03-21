Greek current account gap shrinks 85 pct y/y in January

ATHENS, March 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit narrowed 85 percent in January, helped by falling imports due to the country's recession, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday. The current account balance showed a deficit of 221.6 million euros from 1.447 billion euros in the same month last year. Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner, dropped 4.3 percent year-on-year to 130 million euros in January. ******************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2013 2012 January -0.222 -1.447 ------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece