Greek current account gap shrinks 36.4 pct y/y in February

ATHENS, April 22 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit narrowed 36.4 percent in February, helped by falling imports due to the country's recession, the Bank of Greece said on Monday. The current account balance showed a deficit of 716.4 million euros from 1.126 billion euros in the same month last year. Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner, rose 11.4 percent year-on-year to 126 million euros in February. ***************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2013 2012 February -0.716 -1.126 January -0.222 -1.447 ------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece