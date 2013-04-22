FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek current account gap shrinks 36.4 pct y/y in February
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 4 years

Greek current account gap shrinks 36.4 pct y/y in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 22 (Reuters) - Greece's current account
deficit narrowed 36.4 percent in February, helped by falling
imports due to the country's recession, the Bank of Greece
 said on Monday.
    The current account balance showed a deficit of 716.4 
million euros from 1.126 billion euros in the same month last
year.
    Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner,  
rose 11.4 percent year-on-year to 126 million euros in  
February.
*****************************************************
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)      2013    2012
    February                    -0.716  -1.126
    January                     -0.222  -1.447
    ------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.