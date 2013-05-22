FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account gap shrinks 43 pct y/y in March
May 22, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

Greek current account gap shrinks 43 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, May 22 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit
narrowed 43 percent in March, helped by falling imports due to
the country's recession, the Bank of Greece said on
Wednesday.
    The current account balance, a key measure of economic
competitiveness, showed a deficit of 1.285 billion euros ($1.65
billion) from 2.237 billion euros in the same month last year.
    Falling imports due to the country's deep economic
contraction and cost-competitiveness gains are narrowing the
gap, which is expected to shrink to 2.8 percent of GDP this year
from 5.3 percent in 2012, based on EU Commission forecasts.
    Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner,   
dropped 14 percent year-on-year to 137 million euros in   
March.
****************************************************
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)      2013    2012
    March                       -1.285  -2.237                  
                  
    February                    -0.716  -1.126
    January                     -0.222  -1.447
    Jan-March                   -2.347  -4.811
    ------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
