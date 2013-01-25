FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account gap narrows 63 pct y/y in November
January 25, 2013

Greek current account gap narrows 63 pct y/y in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit
narrowed by almost two thirds in November, helped by falling
imports due to the country's recession and lower interest
payments on the country's debt, the Bank of Greece 
said on Friday.
    The current account balance showed a deficit of 850.3
million euros ($1.14 billion) from 2.284 billion euros in the
same month last year.
    Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner,
dropped 7.5 percent year-on-year to 167.2 million euros in
November. Between January and November they dropped at an annual
pace of 4.6 percent year-on-year to 9.89 billion.
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)     2012      2011
    November                  -0.850     -2.284            
    October                   -0.684     -1.469
    September                 +0.775     -1.069
    August                    +1.601     -0.103
    July                      +0.642     -0.880
    June                      -0.274     -1.598
    May                       -1.194     -1.922
    Jan-Nov.                  -5.050    -18.491
    source: Bank of Greece

