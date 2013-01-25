Greek current account gap narrows 63 pct y/y in November

ATHENS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit narrowed by almost two thirds in November, helped by falling imports due to the country's recession and lower interest payments on the country's debt, the Bank of Greece said on Friday. The current account balance showed a deficit of 850.3 million euros ($1.14 billion) from 2.284 billion euros in the same month last year. Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner, dropped 7.5 percent year-on-year to 167.2 million euros in November. Between January and November they dropped at an annual pace of 4.6 percent year-on-year to 9.89 billion. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2012 2011 November -0.850 -2.284 October -0.684 -1.469 September +0.775 -1.069 August +1.601 -0.103 July +0.642 -0.880 June -0.274 -1.598 May -1.194 -1.922 Jan-Nov. -5.050 -18.491 ------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece