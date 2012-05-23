FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ailing demand shrinks Greek current account gap
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ailing demand shrinks Greek current account gap

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ATHENS, May 23 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit
narrowed by close to a fifth in March, data showed on Wednesday,
reflecting a sharp drop in imports as the country's
austerity-hit consumers tighten their belts.	
    The deficit dropped 17.3 percent to 2.13 billion euros
($2.69 billion) compared with March 2011, the Bank of Greece
said.	
    The country's high current account gap, which eased to 9.8
percent of gross domestic product last year from 10.5 percent in
2010, reflects eroded economic competitiveness, partly the
result of years of wage increases above productivity.	
    "The pace of narrowing ... slowed compared to the first two
months of the year due to a rise in fuel imports," said
economist Nikos Magginas at National Bank.	
    He expects the gap to shrink further as soft domestic demand
conditions endure. But the pace of the decline could slow if
tourism revenues turn out weak this year.	
    Tourism receipts were down 11.2 percent year-on-year in
March, with foreign arrivals showing a 12.7 percent drop, the
central bank said.  	
    The central bank sees the current account deficit narrowing
to about 7 percent of GDP this year, while the OECD in its
latest outlook projects it at 7.6 percent.
  	
**********************************************************	
     KEY FIGURES (bln euros)     2012      2011	
     March                     -2.134     -2.579	
     February                  -1.099     -1.881	
     January                   -1.492     -2.757	
     Year-to-March             -4.725     -7.217	
                                 2011      2010	
     December                  -2.172     -1.819	
     Year-to-December         -21.070    -22.976	
     -------------------------------------------	
     DATA IN DETAIL (bln euros)	
                             March 2012  March 2011	
     Trade balance             -1.751    -2.014	
     Exports                    1.723     1.705	
     Imports                    3.474     3.719	
     Services balance             399       333	
     Income balance              -787      -768	
     ------------------------------------------	
     source: Bank of Greece

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
