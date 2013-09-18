FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Greek tourist surge continues in July, boosts payments balance
September 18, 2013 / 9:38 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Greek tourist surge continues in July, boosts payments balance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds economist comment, details)
    * July tourism revenue grows 12.3 pct yr/yr
    * Current account surplus at 2.7 billion euros
    * Inflow of 1.5 bln eur from ECB also helps

    ATHENS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Strong spending by foreign
visitors widened Greece's current account surplus in July,
confirming expectations that a bumper tourism season will help
ease the debt-laden country's recession this year.
    With domestic demand, investment and industrial output
suffering amid an austerity-driven slump, spending by foreign
visitors is becoming the only growth driver for the economy,
which is seen shrinking less than an initially projected 4.2
percent this year.
    Tourism receipts, the country's biggest foreign-currency 
earner, rose 12.3 percent year-on-year to 2.36 billion euros
($3.15 billion) in July, central bank data showed on Wednesday,
showing strength for a second consecutive month and boosting the
outlook for a balanced current account down the road.
    As a result, the current account balance, a key measure of
economic competitiveness, showed a surplus of 2.727 billion
euros ($3.64 billion) from 0.508 billion euros in the same month
last year.
    Greece's current account deficit had swollen to 15 percent
of gross domestic product in 2008, highlighting its lack of
competitiveness. The International Moneytary Fund expects it to
shrink to 0.8 percent of GDP this year, mainly as a result of
austerity-fuelled, six-year recession which slashed imports.
    The July reading was also helped by an inflow of 1.5 billion
euros from the European Central Bank, the first tranche of
profits on Greek government bonds from its so-called Securities
Markets Programme (SMP).
    The latest inflows brought total tourism revenue in the
first seven months of the year to 5.68 billion euros, a 15.4
percent rise compared with the same period last year, when fears
of a Greek euro zone exit kept tourists away.
    The local tourism industry is forecasting a 10 percent rise
in tourism receipts for the full year to 11 billion euros,
expecting more than 17 million visitors.
    Hoteliers, restaurant owners and tourism businesses have
slashed prices and upgraded services to weather the crisis and
lure more visitors.
    A better mix of visitors - including those who stay longer
and spend more on average, such as Russian tourists - is also
helping.
    The number of Russian visitors, who usually spend more than
Germans or Britons, has risen 34 percent, official figures for
the January to May period have showed.

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Tatiana Fragou Editing
by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
