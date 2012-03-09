FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 9, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 6 years

Greece will activate CACs on Greek law bonds -Eurogroup's Juncker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 9 (Reuters) - Greece told euro zone finance ministers it would force investors holding bonds governed by Greek law but who did not subscribe to its debt swap to participate in the exchange by activating collective action clauses (CACs).

“The Eurogroup (of euro zone finance ministers) was informed that Greece will activate the collective action clauses applicable to bonds governed by Greek law,” Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement.

CACs are legal caveats that make a debt restructuring deal agreed to by a majority of bondholders binding for all.

Almost 86 percent of private investors holding Greek debt subscribed to a debt swap that closed on Thursday. If the CACs are activated, investors holding another 10 percent of Greek debt are likely to be forced to take part. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)

