Greece auctions 500,000 EU carbon permits at 7.68 euros/T
#Financials
November 14, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

Greece auctions 500,000 EU carbon permits at 7.68 euros/T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Greece sold 500,000 European Union carbon permits from the second phase of the EU’s emissions trading scheme (2008-2012) on Wednesday at 7.68 euros ($9.76) a tonne each, according to the Athens Stock Exchange, which hosted the auction.

The permits are from a pot set aside for new entrants to the EU ETS and cleared at 7 cents below the spot price on French exchange Bluenext BNXCO2-2

Greece will sell a total of 1.5 million permits in three separate auctions on Nov. 19, Nov. 21 and Nov. 28. ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jane Baird)

