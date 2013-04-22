FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coca Cola HBC says 96.85 pct of CCH shares tendered in swap offer
April 22, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 4 years

Coca Cola HBC says 96.85 pct of CCH shares tendered in swap offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 22 (Reuters) - Swiss holding company Coca Cola HBC AG said on Monday that shareholders representing 96.85 percent of Coca-Cola Hellenic’s (CCH) voting shares accepted its voluntary share exchange offer for the Greek bottler.

The share swap will allow the Greek bottler to move from Greece to Switzerland and list primarily on the London Stock Exchange.

The Athens stock exchange suspended trade in Coca Cola Hellenic shares until the share swap is completed. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

