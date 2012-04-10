FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek Coke bottler dismisses soft drinks report
April 10, 2012 / 4:26 PM / in 6 years

Greek Coke bottler dismisses soft drinks report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, April 10 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH) , Coca-Cola’s No.2 bottler worldwide, dismissed on Tuesday a press report that soft drinks it recalled last month contained a substance which could be dangerous to public health.

In February, CCH, which is active in 27 countries in Europe and also in Nigeria, removed from the market some of its Coca-Cola and Sprite plastic and glass bottles produced at a Greek unit, citing an unusual taste.

A report on Proto Thema newspaper over the weekend said the drinks could cause serious health problems if consumed in large quantities.

“These specific products never posed a risk to public health. This has been confirmed in laboratory tests by the country’s chemistry laboratory and certified international and Greek scientific organisations,” CCH said in a statement.

A Greek prosecutor ordered a preliminary investigation on Tuesday following the report.

The country’s food regulator had said in February that consumers had complained about a bad taste and odour in CCH’s soft drinks, which the bottler attributed to the presence of two chemical substances, dicholorophenol 2.4 and 2.6.

But the bottler said the beverages were safe and that it had preventively pulled them from the market. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

