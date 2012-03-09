ISDA does not see big market impact from Greek CDS payout

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - The head of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, the arbiter of rules governing the sale and use of credit default swaps, said on Friday he does not see a big market impact from the payout of insurance payments on Greek debt.

Earlier on Friday, ISDA said Greece triggered the payment on CDS, which act as insurance contracts on defaults or credit restructurings, because it passed legislation that retroactively forced losses on all private creditors from its recent debt swap deal.

“Based on all this, we do not foresee a significant impact from the Greek credit event on the financial markets. The amounts of exposure are relatively small,” Robert Pickel, chief executive officer of ISDA said in a conference call with reporters. “They are known and they are very public, and most of this exposure is collateralized.”

The “credit event” ruling means a maximum of $3.16 billion of net outstanding Greek credit default swap contracts could be paid out, though the actual amount is likely to be lower because bondholders are not losing all of their original investment.