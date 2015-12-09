FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Waiver for Greek bonds on ECB's agenda - Greek c.bank deputy
December 9, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

Waiver for Greek bonds on ECB's agenda - Greek c.bank deputy

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The reinstatement of a waiver to allow Greek banks to swap the country’s government bonds for ultra-cheap European Central Bank funding is under consideration, Greece’s deputy central bank governor said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event organised by OMFIF in London, Ioannis Mourmouras said the reinstatement of the waiver for Greek bonds is “on (ECB President) Mario Draghi’s agenda”, adding Draghi had mentioned it publicly back in September.

He also said that if the ‘haircuts’ -- the amount the ECB deducts from the face value of Greek bonds as an insurance policy -- were returned to levels seen in 2012, it would give Greek banks an additional 13 billion euros of ECB eligible collateral. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by John Geddie)

