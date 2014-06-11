FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek central bank chief told term will not be renewed-source
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Greek central bank chief told term will not be renewed-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, June 11 (Reuters) - Greek central bank governor George Provopoulos has been formally told his six-year term will not be renewed, a Bank of Greece source said on Wednesday, ahead of an expected announcement that former finance minister Yannis Stournaras will replace him.

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has called Provopoulos to inform him the government will not back him for a second term after his current one expires later this month, the source said.

“The prime minister thanked Provopoulos for his service,” the central bank official told Reuters, on condition of anonymity.

The Bank of Greece’s General Council will meet later on Wednesday to name Provopoulos’s successor. The job is widely expected to go to former finance minister Yannis Stournaras.

Greece’s central bank governor also has a seat on the governing council of the European Central Bank.

Provopoulos, 63, oversaw the recapitalisation of Greece’s banking system under the terms of the country’s international bailout and had publicly said he wanted a second term. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.