Greece must strictly apply bailout plan- cenbank
March 19, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 6 years

Greece must strictly apply bailout plan- cenbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, March 19 (Reuters) - Greece must strictly adhere to the reforms agreed with its international lenders to regain market confidence and help the economy recover, the country’s central bank said in its annual monetary policy report on Monday.

Foot-dragging in applying measures required by its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund as part of a first bailout in 2010 meant Athens failed to meet targets, resulting in market doubts and corrective action.

“The most critical factor that will determine the success of the programme is its strict implementation. There are many difficulties and problems that must be tackled, but in the final analysis its targets are attainable and the programme can succeed,” the report said.

The Bank of Geece projected that falling unit labour costs coupled with easing price pressures will help Greece restore up to 75 percent of the economic competitiveness it lost after joining the euro zone in 2001 up to 2009, when its debt crisis erupted.

It sees the country’s 215 billion euro economy stuck in recession for a fifth straight year in 2012, with gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 4.5 percent and unemployment topping 19 percent.

Recovery may set in next year although for 2013 as a whole GDP is seen declining 0.5 percent.

“The faster return of the economy to positive GDP growth rates is key to meeting the goals that have been set,” it said. “A prerequisite for growth is restoring confidence in the economy’s future,” the report said.

The central bank expects consumer inflation to ease to 1 percent this year and slow further to 0.5 percent in 2013.

