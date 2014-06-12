FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek central bank keeps growth forecast, warns against complacency
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

Greek central bank keeps growth forecast, warns against complacency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 12 (Reuters) - Greece’s economy is set to emerge from a six-year recession this year and could even top the forecast of mild growth if confidence in the country’s prospects continues, the country’s central bank said on Thursday.

The Bank of Greece maintained its forecast that the economy would expand by 0.5 percent this year, just shy of the 0.6 estimate held by the government and the country’s EU/IMF lenders. But the central bank also warned that there was no room for “complacency” on the country’s reform drive.

“Any backtracking or reversal of the current policy would lead to a new exclusion from the markets and bring back the country to a phase of economic instability,” the Bank of Greece said in a monetary policy report. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.