Greek central bank sees marginal contraction this year

ATHENS, June 15 (Reuters) - Greece’s economy is expected to contract by 0.3 percent this year, with the completion of the first bailout review helping to restore confidence and improve growth prospects, the country’s central bank said on Wednesday.

“For 2016 as a whole, the GDP growth rate should turn out marginally negative at -0.3 percent as the positive growth rates expected for the third and fourth quarter should partly offset the negative outcome of the first half,” the Bank of Greece said in a monetary policy report.

It said the economy’s return to sustainable growth would be helped by lowering the 3.5 percent of GDP primary budget surplus target from 2018 onwards to 2.0 percent.