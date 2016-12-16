FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Greek economy will expand 2.5 percent next year - central bank
December 16, 2016 / 8:02 AM / 8 months ago

Greek economy will expand 2.5 percent next year - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Greece's economy will expand by 2.5 percent next year after growing by a marginal 0.1 percent this year, helped by investment, consumption and exports, the country's central bank said on Friday.

In its interim monetary policy report released on Friday, the Bank of Greece said that the country has made headway in implementing reforms agreed under an international bailout signed up last year.

"Under no circumstances should this progress be halted," it said in the report. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Theodora Arvanitidou; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

