FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece can use bank rescue funds after bailout exit - cenbanker
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Greece can use bank rescue funds after bailout exit - cenbanker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Greece can use the remaining 11.5 billion euros in its bank rescue fund as a precautionary credit line when it exits its EU/IMF bailout, the country’s central bank chief told Greek newspaper Ta Nea on Wednesday.

“Excluding a small amount that must remain (at the fund) as a security cushion for unforeseen credit system risks, the largest part of this sum could be used as a precautionary credit line and be returned to the European Stability Mechanism (ESM),” Bank of Greece Chief Yannis Stournaras told the paper.

Greece aims to exit its euro zone bailout at the end of the year and Stournaras’s view echoes that of the country’s finance minister. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.