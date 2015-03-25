FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
All sides want debt deal, Grexit not an option -Greek c.banker
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

All sides want debt deal, Grexit not an option -Greek c.banker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - All sides in Greece’s debt stand-off with its European creditors remain committed to a deal that will end uncertainty and allow its economic recovery to accelerate, Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said on Wednesday.

Speaking in a packed lecture hall at the London School of Economics, Stournaras said that a Greek exit from the euro - “Grexit” - was not an option and would deliver no benefit to the country, only pain.

“Grexit would imply huge costs for the Greek people,” he told the hall. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.