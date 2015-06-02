FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's central bank head "very optimistic" on staying in euro
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's central bank head "very optimistic" on staying in euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - The head of Greece’s central bank governor and ECB policymaker Yannis Stournaras said on Tuesday that he was “very optimistic” that the country would stay in the euro.

“Nobody has a mandate to take the country out of the euro.. so I am very optimistic that a Grexit will not occur,” Stournaras said during a panel discussion at an event organised by think-tank Chatham House.

He added that recent polls showed that 80 percent of Greeks wanted to stay in the euro zone and 65 percent of those surveyed were willing to make further sacrifices to do so. (Reporting by Marc Jones and John Geddie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.