Greece needs extension of bailout loan grace periods - c.bank deputy
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
December 9, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Greece needs extension of bailout loan grace periods - c.bank deputy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Athens should concentrate on getting the grace periods on its existing bailout loans extended and converting variable rates on future funding to low-cost fixed rates, the country’s deputy central bank governor said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an OMFIF event in London, Ioannis Mourmouras, said the Greek government should focus on negotiating this kind of debt relief from its European lenders, rather than the direct write-downs some leftist lawmakers previously called for.

He also proposed that corporate tax should be cut to 15 percent between 2017 and 2020 and locked at that rate until 2025 to revive economic growth.

Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by John Geddie

